Perreault recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Perreault has put up helpers in consecutive games since he snapped a 10-game point drought. The 33-year-old forward has earned 19 points (four on the power play), a plus-7 rating, 55 shots on net and 78 hits through 55 contests. If he can get on the scoresheet once more, he'll return to the 20-point threshold he missed last season.