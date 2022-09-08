Perreault announced his retirement from the NHL on Thursday, The Hockey News reports.
Perreault is expected to transition into the world of broadcasting following his retirement from the NHL. The 34-year-old forward finishes his 13-year career having racked up 143 goals and 352 points through 708 NHL appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Mathieu Perreault: Remains with big club•
-
Canadiens' Mathieu Perreault: Clears waivers•
-
Canadiens' Mathieu Perreault: On waiver wire•
-
Canadiens' Mathieu Perreault: Returns after lengthy absence•
-
Canadiens' Mathieu Perreault: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Mathieu Perreault: Full participant at practice•