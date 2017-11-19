Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Producing in return from injury
Perreault, who suffered no ill-effects from a nasty Radko Gudas crosscheck to the neck on Thursday, delivered a goal and an assist in Winnipeg's 5-2 win over Devils on Saturday.
Get him back in your lineup. Now. Perreault got lucky with that ugly Gudas hit Thursday and while he is being eased back on a lower line, he is already producing. Perreault's three points in two games since his return will soon earn him more ice time and a role on a scoring line.
