The Jets recalled Niku from AHL Manitoba on Friday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

With Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) and Joe Morrow (lower body) nursing injuries, Niku was brought up in case both are unable to play Saturday versus the Senators. Niku has played 11 games with the Jets this season and recorded two assists, but he's compiled 12 points in 20 AHL outings. He'll likely slot into the third pairing if he draws in.