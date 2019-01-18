Jets' Sami Niku: Helps tame Predators
Niku registered two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over Nashville.
The 22-year-old had been pointless in eight games this season before recording a pair of helpers in this game. Niku also finished a team-best plus-4 on Thursday. The young blueliner continues to be an admirable fill-in on Winnipeg's back end.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...