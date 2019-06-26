John Stevens: Cut loose by Islanders
The Islanders didn't send Stevens a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Stevens hasn't been able to crack the Islanders' lineup since turning pro in 2016-17, so this move isn't surprising. He'll be looking to land a two-way contract with a new club this offseason.
