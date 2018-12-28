Islanders' John Stevens: Sent down to minors
Stevens (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport, Michael Fornabaio of the Connecticut Post reports.
In order to demote Stevens, he would have needed to be activated off non-roster, injured reserve. The center was injured during training camp and will likely spend the rest of the season in the minors.
