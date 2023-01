Cramarossa was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Thursday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Cramarossa had a goal in four games with the Wild earlier in the season. The 30-year-old had nine points with 47 PIM in 18 games at AHL Iowa since his demotion Dec. 9. He is expected to sign with Adler Mannheim of the German League once he clears waivers.