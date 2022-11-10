Cramarossa scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Cramarossa saw his first NHL action with the Ducks in 2016-17, logging 10 points in 49 contests before he was claimed by the Canucks on waivers. He's since spent much of his career in the minors, with this being his 17th game since that waiver claim and just his seventh in the last three seasons. The 30-year-old has four hits, one shot on net and a plus-1 rating to go with his goal through two games. He's still likely to find himself pinched out of the Wild's lineup once they get more injured forwards back in action.