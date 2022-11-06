site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wilds-joseph-cramarossa-brought-up-from-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Wild's Joseph Cramarossa: Brought up from AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cramarossa was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday.
Cramarossa has one goal and three assists in eight games at the minor-league level this season. He earned an assist in his only appearance with Minnesota last year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read