Yandle will hang up his skates Tuesday after 16 professional seasons, per NHL.com.

Yandle will perhaps be best known for his Ironman streak of 989 consecutive games played spanning from March 2009 to March 2022, though that record looks poised to fall to Phil Kessel soon. Overall, the 36-year-old Yandle played for the Coyotes, Rangers, Panthers and Flyers over the course of his career and logged 619 points in 1109 appearances.