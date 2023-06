Bellows will not be qualified by the Flyers, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Bellows had three goals in 27 games with the Flyers after he was claimed on waivers from the Islanders early in the 2022-23 season. He's yet to take on more than a bottom-six role in his four NHL seasons, and he may have to settle for a two-way contract as an unrestricted free agent this summer.