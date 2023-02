Bellows was placed on waivers Friday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Bellows scored his first goal of the season Jan. 28, but it has been the only point of the season in 16 games for the 24-year-old. The Flyers claimed Bellows off waivers from the Islanders on Oct. 27 and was placed on waivers by Philadelphia on Dec. 1. If he passes through waivers, Bellows will head for Lehigh Valley of the AHL where he had three goals and nine points in 11 games before his recent callup.