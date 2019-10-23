Kings' Austin Wagner: Tickles twine Tuesday
Wagner scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Wagner scored the opening goal at 10:32 of the first period, providing the Kings with one of three leads they'd enjoy in the contest. It's his second goal of the year, to go with 15 hits and 12 shots on goal in seven appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.