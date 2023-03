Wagner's hand infection has cleared and he's been given the green light from a medical standpoint, but he'll need to participate in a few practices before potentially seeing game action, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Although he's now healthy, it remains unclear when Wagner will make his Blackhawks debut. The 25-year-old winger hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2020-21, when he picked up eight points through 44 games with the Kings.