Frk scored a pair of goals and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Frk's first game as a King couldn't have gone better, as his pair of tallies tied the game at two in the third period. Jeff Carter, who assisted both of Frk's goals, would complete the comeback in overtime. The 26-year-old forward was limited to six points in 30 contest last year with the Red Wings. While Frk isn't likely to be viable as a long-term fantasy asset, he probably earned himself a little more time in the lineup with Friday's performance.