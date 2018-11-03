Kings' Paul LaDue: Out again Saturday
LaDue (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.
LaDue is recovering from an injury that he sustained in Wednesday's practice. His next chance to suit up will arrive Tuesday, when the Kings play host to the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...