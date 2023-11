The Kings claimed Fagemo off waivers from Nashville on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. He has been loaned to AHL Ontario.

Fagemo picked up one goal, seven shots on net, three blocked shots and one hit in four games with the Predators after being claimed off waivers from the Kings on Oct. 2. The 23-year-old forward earned two goals, one assist, six blocks and five hits in nine outings with LA last campaign.