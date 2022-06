Tkachev signed a one-year contract with Avangard Omsk of the KHL on Monday.

Tkachev made his NHL debut in 2021-22, logging two assists in four games with the Kings. He had 29 points in 41 contests with AHL Ontario, but he'll play back in his hometown in Russia in 2022-23. The Kings will need to extend the pending restricted free agent a qualifying offer to retain his NHL rights, but at 26 years old, it's no guarantee he'll return to North American hockey in his career.