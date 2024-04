Fleury was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Fleury had been serving as an emergency depth option during the absence of Vince Dunn, who returned to the lineup in Monday's 4-2 win over San Jose from an upper-body injury. With Dunn back in the fold, Fleury should remain in the AHL to see game action. The 25-year-old Fleury has six goals and 32 points in 60 minor-league outings this season.