Paquette was handed a one-game ban on Thursday. He will be eligible to return for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.

Paquette nailed Boston's Torey Krug against the boards during Wednesday's contest and will pay the price for the incident. The 24-year-old tends to center a depth line for the Lightning, and his one assist in 11 games this year doesn't warrant much fantasy value.

