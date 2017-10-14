Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Slated to play Saturday
Paquette (lower body) expects to play Saturday night versus the Blues, NHL.com reports.
It appears that Paquette missing Thursday's game against the Penguins was enough for him to get over this ailment. The physical centerman doesn't bring much offense to the table, but he's increased his hits totals in each of the last two seasons -- tacking on 144 of those last year. So far in 2017-18, he's produced an assist, nine shots, two blocked shots and six PIM over three contests.
