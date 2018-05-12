Paquette (undisclosed) didn't practice Saturday, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports, but the center is "good to go" for Game 2 against the Capitals on Sunday.

It's not clear what kept Paquette and defenseman Anton Stralman from practicing Saturday, though it's entirely possible that it was routine maintenance. Paquette isn't a viable fantasy option as he's only produced one point (an assist) through 11 games in the 2018 playoffs.