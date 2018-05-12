Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Won't miss time despite practice omission
Paquette (undisclosed) didn't practice Saturday, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports, but the center is "good to go" for Game 2 against the Capitals on Sunday.
It's not clear what kept Paquette and defenseman Anton Stralman from practicing Saturday, though it's entirely possible that it was routine maintenance. Paquette isn't a viable fantasy option as he's only produced one point (an assist) through 11 games in the 2018 playoffs.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Records first multi-point game of 2017-18•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: On the outs with coaching staff•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Returns to ice after suspension•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Suspension over, eligible to play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Receives one-game suspension•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Talking to league Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...