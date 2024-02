Crozier was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.

Crozier has two assists in seven NHL games this season after making his NHL debut Jan. 13 against Anaheim. In 32 AHL outings this campaign, the 23-year-old blueliner has one goal and seven helpers. Crozier could play Saturday versus the Islanders because Haydn Fleury (undisclosed) and Erik Cernak (illness) are considered day-to-day.