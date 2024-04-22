Crozier was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday.

Crozier's promotion could be an indication that there is an injury somewhere on the Bolts' blue line following Sunday's Game 1 clash with the Panthers. For his part, the Calgary native logged 13 games at the NHL level this season in which he registered two assists, 13 shots and 16 hits while averaging 12:56 of ice time. Even if there is a spot open in the lineup ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday, it would likely be Calvin de Haan who suits up instead of Crozier.