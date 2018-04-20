Lightning's Otto Somppi: Inks three-year, entry-level deal
Somppi signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Thursday.
The seventh-round pick in 2016 delivered 83 points, including 28 goals, in 59 games his season with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL. His 55 assists ranked sixth in the league. Somppi put in 170 points in 178 career games in junior.
