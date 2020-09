Somppi will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with the Lahden Pelicans (Finland).

Somppi saw action in 45 games with AHL Syracuse last year in which he garnered five goals and 13 helpers but wasn't able to earn a call-up to the NHL. The 22-year-old center will likely join the Lightning for training camp ahead of next season yet will be hard-pressed to secure a spot on the 23-man roster.