Brooks notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Brooks set up Dmytro Timashov's second-period tally. The 23-year-old has assists in each of his last three outings despite not skating more than 7:33 in a game in that span. He's been a healthy scratch in four of the nine games since he was recalled from AHL Toronto. Given the inconsistent role, Brooks' recent offensive binge shouldn't be expected to continue much longer.

