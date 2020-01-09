Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Helpers in last three appearances
Brooks notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.
Brooks set up Dmytro Timashov's second-period tally. The 23-year-old has assists in each of his last three outings despite not skating more than 7:33 in a game in that span. He's been a healthy scratch in four of the nine games since he was recalled from AHL Toronto. Given the inconsistent role, Brooks' recent offensive binge shouldn't be expected to continue much longer.
