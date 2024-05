Steeves, Marshall Rifai, Topi Niemela, Max Lajoie, Mikko Kokkonen, Dennis Hildeby, Dylan Gambrell, Kyle Clifford and Nick Abruzzese were called up from AHL Toronto on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Steeves played in one game for the Maple Leafs this season, logging six hits and a shot on goal. The 24-year-old winger, as well as the rest of these call-ups, will serve as organizational depth for the remainder of Toronto's playoff run.