Clarkson (back) was traded to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday in exchange for Garret Sparks. The Leafs also acquired a 2020 fourth-round pick in the deal.

Toronto was able to make a savvy-cap move, taking on Clarkson's $5.25 million cap hit for the next two seasons, with the ability to place him on the long-term injured reserve list. The move allows the Leafs to build a roster with a projected cap hit up to $92.5 million, while dealing with Clarkson and Nathan Horton's contracts on LTIR. This move is in light of Mitch Marner still unsigned, and gives the team more flexibility as the two sides work towards a solution.