Maple Leafs' David Clarkson: Dealt back to Toronto
Clarkson (back) was traded to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday in exchange for Garret Sparks. The Leafs also acquired a 2020 fourth-round pick in the deal.
Toronto was able to make a savvy-cap move, taking on Clarkson's $5.25 million cap hit for the next two seasons, with the ability to place him on the long-term injured reserve list. The move allows the Leafs to build a roster with a projected cap hit up to $92.5 million, while dealing with Clarkson and Nathan Horton's contracts on LTIR. This move is in light of Mitch Marner still unsigned, and gives the team more flexibility as the two sides work towards a solution.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Clarkson: Contract dealt to Vegas•
-
Blue Jackets' David Clarkson: Contract may be shopped in package deal•
-
Blue Jackets' David Clarkson: May never play in NHL again•
-
Blue Jackets' David Clarkson: Still not ready to return•
-
Blue Jackets' David Clarkson: Taken off LTIR•
-
Blue Jackets' David Clarkson: Placed on long-term IR•
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times