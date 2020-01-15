Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Pots sixth goal
Gauthier scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Devils.
Gauthier entered this season with six goals over 107 NHL games, and he's already up to six markers through 43 games this year. The 2013 first-round pick (21st overall) is stuck on the fourth line averaging 9:33 per contest, so his production isn't dependable for fantasy purposes.
