Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Blitzed by Bruins
Sparks stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.
Toronto's backup netminder simply couldn't handle the pressure applied by Boston's top line, and David Pastrnak walked away with a hat trick as a result. Sparks now has an .879 save percentage through three starts on the season, and the Leafs won't be encouraged to give Frederik Andersen more rest after this performance.
