Abruzzese agreed to a two-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Monday.

Abruzzese produced 16 goals and 48 points in 69 regular-season games for AHL Toronto last season. He also added two goals and five assists in seven outings during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Abruzzese had two assists in two NHL outings with the Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 campaign. The 24-year-old forward will likely begin the 2023-24 season in the minors.