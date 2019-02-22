Oilers' Colby Cave: Earns first Oilers point
Cave provided an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders.
Cave had gone without a point in 10 games since being claimed off waivers from the Bruins on Jan. 15. He went plus-2 in the contest. Cave is not likely to move the needle in fantasy, with only six points in 31 games this season.
