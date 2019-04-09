Oilers' Dmitri Samorukov: Finishing OHL season strong
Samorukov notched a pair of goals in Guelph's 7-4 Game 3 loss to London in OHL playoff action on Monday.
Samorukov's strong game (and series) were for naught as fellow Edmonton defensive prospect Evan Bouchard has London one game away from completing the sweep. Although his season is on life support, the Oilers have to be thrilled with the strides the big Russian made over the course of the year. He had his most productive offensive season (45 points in 59 games) to date for the Storm and logged significant minutes for Guelph in all situations. Not bad for the 84th overall selection in 2017.
