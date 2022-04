Russell notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Russell helped out on an Evander Kane in the first period. This was Russell's second straight game with a point after he scored in a 4-0 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday. The 34-year-old defenseman isn't known for his offense -- he's at seven points, 30 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 27 outings this season.