Russell scored an empty-net goal, added an assist, levied four hits and blocked five shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Russell's last multi-point effort was a two-assist game versus the Flames on March 6, 2021. The veteran defenseman is rarely a big contributor on offense, but he played a noticeable part in this contest, and he absorbed extra ice time after Darnell Nurse (lower body) left the game. Russell is at nine points, 31 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-9 rating through 28 outings, matching his point total from each of the last two seasons.