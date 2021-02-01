Turris provided an assist in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Senators.

Turris was able to make a small contribution in a high-scoring game, setting up the second of James Neal's tallies within the opening 10 minutes. The 31-year-old Turris now has three points, 11 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating through 11 appearances. Gaetan Haas made his season debut Sunday and looked solid defensively -- he could eventually challenge Turris for the third-line job, which would further diminish Turris' fantasy value.