Turris will be a special advisor to the general manager for the BCHL's Coquitlam Express this year, signalling the end of the 33-year-old's playing career.

Turris' playing career appears to be over after 776 games across 14 years. He'll finish with 168 goals and 257 assists. He was a first-round pick of the Coyotes in 2007 and also saw time with the Senators, Predators and Oilers. His new path looks set to take him into a front-office role.