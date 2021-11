Turris scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Turris added some insurance in the third period as the Oilers' fourth line made a rare contribution to the offense. It was the first goal and point of the year for Turris, who has averaged under nine minutes of ice time per game. The veteran forward has added six shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating. With such a limited role, the Canadian isn't likely to make enough of an impact to warrant fantasy attention.