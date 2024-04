Broberg was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Broberg played in 12 games for the Oilers this season in which he generated two assists, four hits and six shots while averaging 11:37 of ice time. With the Oilers' blue line healthy, the 22-year-old Broberg will be better suited to help the Condors make a run in the Calder Cup playoffs. Having said that, if Edmonton needs a defenseman, Borberg figures to be atop the list of potential call-ups.