Broberg notched an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Broberg was brought up from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday to give the Oilers an option to rest defensemen. Cody Ceci and Darnell Nurse were rested Wednesday, and Broberg stepped into the lineup, setting up a Warren Foegele tally in the third period. This was Broberg's first point over 11 NHL appearances this season, and he's added five shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. He could be in the lineup again Thursday versus the Avalanche if the Oilers opt to cycle other players out of the lineup.