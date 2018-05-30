Oilers' Ryan Mantha: Working through multiple health issues
Mantha's career isn't necessarily over after he sustained damage to the central retinal artery in his left eye (caused by a blood clot) in January and subsequently underwent heart surgery, the Edmonton Sun reports.
Mantha reportedly is taking blood thinners to treat the issue that temporarily left him fully blind in that one eye; he now has peripheral vision, but apparently can't see what's straight ahead. Originally selected by the Rangers in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Mantha signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers in March of 2017. He's accumulated three goals and seven assists through 43 minor-league contests with AHL Bakersfield. "My dream is still to play in the NHL and I've been as close to being there as I can be (AHL)," Matha said. "It's still a dream to do so."
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...