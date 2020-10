Mantha (eye) won't receive a qualifying offer from Edmonton, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent Friday.

Mantha hasn't played since 2017-18 due to multiple health issues including a serious eye injury and a heart defect, so although he hasn't officially announced his retirement, at this point it's hard to see him making a return to professional hockey. If that ends up being the case, the 2014 fourth-round pick will finish his career having picked up 10 points in 43 AHL contests.