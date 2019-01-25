Rieder has yet to find the back of the net in his last 18 games since being activated off injured reserve.

Rieder's offensive slump saw him scratched for the final game ahead of the All-Star break (Jan. 22 versus Detroit). With the Oilers seemingly open to making moves ahead of the trade deadline, Rieder's name could come up, especially considering his modest $2 million cap hit and the fact that he will be a restricted free agent next season.