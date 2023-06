Eriksson Ek wasn't given a qualifying offer by Anaheim, which will make him an unrestricted free agent Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Eriksson Ek made his NHL debut April 8, stopping 34 of 39 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Arizona. He also had a 4.81 GAA and an .852 save percentage in 20 AHL outings with San Diego last season.