Eriksson Ek was summoned by Anaheim on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Eriksson Ek has a 4.81 GAA and an .852 save percentage in 20 AHL games with San Diego this season. The 23-year-old hasn't made his NHL debut yet. This might be a precautionary move in case John Gibson (lower body) ends up being unavailable for Wednesday's contest versus Edmonton.