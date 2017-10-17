Play

Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Doubtful against Flyers

Sceviour (head) is projected to miss Tuesday's clash with Philadelphia, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Sceviour will be sidelined for his first game after taking an elbow to the head toward the end of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh. The team has not provided a timeline for his return, but Owen Tippett will make his NHL debut in the winger's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories