Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Pots game-winner Thursday

Sceviour scored his fourth goal of the season in Thursday's 2-0 win at San Jose.

Sceviour's goal exactly one minute into the second period ended up being the game-winner, as the hosts never potted one of their own. He also received a season-high 17:31 of ice time in this one.

