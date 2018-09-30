Panthers' Micheal Haley: Cleared for contact this week
Haley (lower body) will be cleared for contact starting on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
There's still no guarantee that Haley will be ready for Saturday's season opener in Tampa Bay, but it could be a possibility. If he doesn't suit up for the team's first game, he should be good to go the following week against Columbus on Thursday.
